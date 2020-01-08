Chloe Goodman is expecting a baby girl.

The 26-year-old reality TV star and her footballer boyfriend Grant Hall announced in November that they are expecting their first child together, and the former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star and according to MailOnline, the couple celebrated the fact they are having a daughter at a gender reveal party on Wednesday (07.01.20).

Chloe recently revealed she had to have a surgical stitch to prolong her pregnancy after having half her cervix removed last year and urged other women to ask for checks to be carried out to reduce their risks.

She said in a video posted on her Instagram Story: ''As you all know, or most of you know, I had half my cervix removed last year which my surgeon did tell me would cause me to have problems with having a baby.

''Now even if you've just had the loop or even if you're just normally pregnant, you've got no previous thought for why your cervix is weak, or anything like that, when you get your three month scan do yourself a favour and ask them to measure your cervix.

''It's really important, an incompetent cervix risks the life of your baby which is what me and Grant are struggling with. 'I wasn't going to cry when I came on here.

''It's really important I go in tomorrow for my operation to have the surgical stitch, it's not 100 per cent but it helps prolong the pregnancy.

''It's really important that anyone who is pregnant to check your cervix, check it's long enough and it's healthy, and you're not going to have any problems during your pregnancy.

''I've had so many women speak to me on here who have had either the loop or had things with their cervix, and they've all gone through c**p with their pregnancy, or lost children which is just awful, and its all preventable with the stitch.

''So please make them check your cervix, they don't do it you have to make them.''