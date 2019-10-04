Chloe Coleman has joined Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in new rom-com 'Marry Me'.

The 10-year-old actress, who featured in 'Big Little Lies', will play Lou Gilbert, the daughter of Owen's character, Rob Gilbert.

The film, directed by Kat Coiro, tells the story of a pop star Kat Valdes (Jennifer) who discovers that her rock star fiancé has cheated on her moments before their marriage.

She then picks Owen's character, who is holding a 'Marry Me' sign, from the crowd to marry instead.

Jennifer and Owen have worked together before as they both appeared in the 1997 creature feature 'Anaconda'.

The 'Hustlers' star is teaming up with STX Entertainment for 'Marry Me', who believe that the role was 'literally made' for her.

STX chairman Adam Fogelson said: ''Owen is a hilarious and charismatic addition to the film, and the perfect person to play opposite Jen in a role that was quite literally made for her.''

The 50-year-old is also a producer on 'Marry Me' alongside Elaine Goldsmith Thomas and Benny Media. The trio also worked on last year's 'Second Act'.

Chloe - who played Skye Carlson in hit HBO drama 'Big Little Lies' -

will star in the leading role of Emily in James Cameron's sci-fi blockbuster 'Avatar 2', which is due to be released in 2021.