The Jersey-born writer passed away on Saturday (14Jan17) in hospital, her publisher Ron Johns from Mabecron Books has confirmed. She had been admitted to hospital earlier in January (17) with a collapsed lung.

Cole is best known for creating more than 70 picture books such as 1986's Princess Smartypants, a feminist retelling of the classic fairy tale romance, Mummy Laid An Egg!, The Smelly Book, Drop Dead, and The Trouble with Gran.

She won the Kate Greenaway medal, a British literary award for illustration, in 1986 for Princess Smartypants and in 1987 for Prince Cinders.

Her book Dr. Dog was adapted into a successful cartoon series and in 2015, she was commissioned to illustrate the 70th anniversary edition of Enid Blyton's classic The Famous Five: Five on a Treasure Island.

Shortly after graduating college, Cole worked on BBC kids shows such as Bagpuss, Clangers and Basil Brush.

"In some ways she was as mad as a box of frogs but always very professional," Johns told Thebookseller.com. "She always submitted her artwork on time. She was completely irreverent and loved challenging authority."

In 2015, Cole suffered from fractured shoulders and ribs during a cow stampede near her home in Devon, England.