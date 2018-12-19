Amelia Dimoldenberg and VOXI are teaming up for a 'Chicken Shop Date' live tour.
The YouTube star is set to team up with the phone network - which is aimed at customers aged 29 and under - to bring her hit series to fans across the UK.
The 'Hot Sauce Tour' special will see her hit the road using VOXI's 'Endless Social Media' service to find love and recruit some of the UK's hottest artists for three live gigs in London, Manchester and Birmingham.
'Chicken Shop Date' has over 150,000 subscribers and 18 million viewers to date, and it manages to awkwardly combine fried chicken and romance with grime and rap stars.
It's seen Amelia literally enjoying dates in a chicken shop with the likes of Kurupt FM, AJ Tracey, Ghetts and Maya Jama.
A host of special cameos are expected for the 'Hot Sauce Tour', with more details available at www.voxi.co.uk.
The company strives to give customers looking for unlimited data for social media and the latest smartphones a chance to buy a phone without the need for a long contract.
The SIM only plans - which also include unlimited texts and calls and free roaming in 48 European destinations - are available on a flexible monthly subscription, meaning customers can change, pause or cancel the plan whenever they want.
