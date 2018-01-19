Chicago West will have her own sandwich named after her.

The little tot - the youngest daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West - may have only been born on Monday (15.01.18) but she has already been subjected to life in the spotlight after a popular food truck promised to name a new food item on their menu after her.

Dave and Mellissa Chester, who run the Seattle-based food truck called ChicagoWest, told The Blast: ''We at ChicagoWest are so honored that Kim and Kanye would consider naming their child after our food truck. We didn't see them at the truck, but feel this must be a nod to our amazing Chicago Beef Sandwich.''

The couple also confirmed they would be introducing a new item on the menu called BabyWest later this year.

Kim and Kanye announced the name of their third child - who was born on Monday via a surrogate - on the reality star's app and website and Kim had previously used the platform to publicly thank her surrogate for carrying Chicago.

She shared: ''I'm so grateful for modern technology and that this is even possible. It's not for everyone, but I absolutely love my gestational carrierand this was the best experience I've ever had. Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give. The connection with our baby came instantly and it's as if she was with us the whole time. Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true. We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl ...

''We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North [four] and Saint [two] are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.''