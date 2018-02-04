Chicago West made her debut in Kylie Jenner's pregnancy video.

The youngest daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West - who they welcomed via a surrogate last month - appeared for the first time in footage used in Kylie's special YouTube video dedicated to her own daughter, who she gave birth to on Thursday (01.02.18).

In one home video clip, Kylie can be seen sat next to Kim and cradling little Chicago.

Whilst holding the little one in her arm, Kylie said: ''She looks completely different. She's so little.''

The siblings talked about the baby's name and Kylie put her vote in for Chicago.

Meanwhile, Kim is reportedly keen to get back to work as soon as possible as she is ''determined to show'' people that she can have it all, despite everyone telling her to ''slow down''.

A source said: ''Kim is determined to show the public she can have it all - she can be a mum of three, do sexy shoots, work all the time and still work out. She's doing all of these photo shoots so she can look like a super-mom. Beyonce hardly took time off work after having the twins and was looking sexier than ever in shoots right away, and Kim wants to do the same. Everyone's telling her to slow down, especially as Kanye is away in Berlin, and she has nothing to prove. After all, every new mum takes time off. But Kim's determined to do it all ... Kim is just so thrilled that her dream of having three kids finally came true. She's really enjoying these few days just being with the baby and her family and soaking it all in. She was a little nervous about how Saint and North would react but so far everything is great.''