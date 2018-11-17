Cheryl will ''move on'' with her life if her musical comeback is a flop.

The 35-year-old singer - who has a 19-month-old son called Bear with her ex-boyfriend Liam Payne - has revealed that motherhood has transformed her outlook on life, meaning she now measures her success by happiness rather than by record sales.

Asked about her comeback single 'Love Made Me Do It', Cheryl - who split from Liam earlier this year - told the Guardian newspaper: ''If it goes in at 80, it's time for me to move on with my life. I'm not going to jump around working hard and spending time away from my son for that.''

Cheryl first found fame as part of Girls Aloud, the pop group created through ITV's 'Popstars: The Rivals'.

And the brunette beauty admits that her life could easily have gone down another route had she not joined the band.

Cheryl - who was born in the city of Newcastle in North-East England - confessed: ''One of my friends is now a primary school teacher, another friend moved away and had a family, but some just went down the line of drugs and unemployment. The area had the highest unemployment rate in the UK two years ago.''

Meanwhile, Cheryl recently revealed she's been seeing someone in the past year to keep her anxiety ''in check''.

But the British star also insisted that her previous worries have now become ''less relevant''.

She said: ''I used to have anxiety - [I've] been seeing someone in the past year to keep that in check - I don't want to be stressed as a mam or a pop star.

''We're supposed to be living our best lives, aren't we? Stresses I used to feel are less relevant.''