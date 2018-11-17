British pop star Cheryl has revealed she'll ''move on'' with her life if her musical comeback flops.
Cheryl will ''move on'' with her life if her musical comeback is a flop.
The 35-year-old singer - who has a 19-month-old son called Bear with her ex-boyfriend Liam Payne - has revealed that motherhood has transformed her outlook on life, meaning she now measures her success by happiness rather than by record sales.
Asked about her comeback single 'Love Made Me Do It', Cheryl - who split from Liam earlier this year - told the Guardian newspaper: ''If it goes in at 80, it's time for me to move on with my life. I'm not going to jump around working hard and spending time away from my son for that.''
Cheryl first found fame as part of Girls Aloud, the pop group created through ITV's 'Popstars: The Rivals'.
And the brunette beauty admits that her life could easily have gone down another route had she not joined the band.
Cheryl - who was born in the city of Newcastle in North-East England - confessed: ''One of my friends is now a primary school teacher, another friend moved away and had a family, but some just went down the line of drugs and unemployment. The area had the highest unemployment rate in the UK two years ago.''
Meanwhile, Cheryl recently revealed she's been seeing someone in the past year to keep her anxiety ''in check''.
But the British star also insisted that her previous worries have now become ''less relevant''.
She said: ''I used to have anxiety - [I've] been seeing someone in the past year to keep that in check - I don't want to be stressed as a mam or a pop star.
''We're supposed to be living our best lives, aren't we? Stresses I used to feel are less relevant.''
Up-and-coming British singer-songwriter Alice Chater unveils her brand new single 'Hourglass'.
With a fourth solo album having just dropped and his 50th birthday celebrations behind him, John Grant kicked off the UK leg of his latest tour in...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
They've just announced their 2019 70-date world tour and they've dropped a new single and video just to get fans even more excited.
Paloma Faith tests her aim in the video for her new single 'Loyal', directed by Jamie Travis, ahead of the release of album 'The Architect: Zeitgeist...
Seven months after the release of his second album 'Staying At Tamara's', George Ezra unveils the video to his newest single 'Hold My Girl'.
After teaming up with Benny Blanco and Khalid on the song 'Eastside' earlier this year, Halsey returns with her newest single 'Without Me'.
Kesha's latest single is 'Here Comes The Change' from the soundtrack of an important new biographical drama entitled 'On the Basis of Sex'.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Filmmaker Spurlock (Super Size Me) is known for his investigative wit, but there's none of...
British pop heartthrobs One Direction became a worldwide sensation when they were thrust together on...
Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson may make up the...
They're the biggest boyband in the world since coming third in the seventh series of...