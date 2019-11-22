Cheryl wants her son to ''rescue turtles'' in Barbados when he gets older, as she dreams of him becoming an ''earth boy''.
Cheryl wants her son to ''rescue turtles'' when he gets older.
The former Girls Aloud star has two-year-old son Bear with her ex-boyfriend Liam Payne, and has said she won't be pushing the tot to follow in his parents' musical footsteps, as she'd much rather see him travel to Barbados to become an ''earth boy'' who helps to save the planet.
Speaking on RuPaul's podcast, 'RuPaul: What's the Tee?', she said: ''We don't check in enough. Intuition. I'm preparing him. I hope he becomes an earth boy rescuing turtles in Barbados. You look at every child star and they're all f***ed up. Name me two who aren't, you'll struggle to find them.''
Cheryl, 36, is also starting to get her son interested in meditation, after finding an app called Insight Timer that has a specialised section for children.
She added: ''I like to meditate, I actually use an app called Insight Timer. I really love it.
''And recently the updated version has a kids section so it reads stories to my little boy, he's two. I put it on for bed, sometimes the woman tells him to breathe in and breathe out and he goes, 'ahhh', it's super cute. So I've already got him onto that.''
The brunette beauty also spoke about her time as a member of the 'Love Machine' hitmakers, where she admitted she and her band mates lacked communication.
Asked why girl groups tend to split, she said: ''I think you're super young - you're on the road together.
''You can't have time to grow as a woman on your own and at some point in your life you realise you need that and you need to figure out who you are without these girls.
''I honestly think one of the biggest problems with us is that we didn't communicate our feelings so everything was bubbling all the time, instead of being spoken about and we kept quiet.
''As a grown 36-year-old woman, we should have said what we didn't like. I don't think you're equipped at that age to deal with the emotions that you create to then be able to communicate with each other.''
The band won't play another tour until they can go completely green.
Listen to your tunes with style this December.
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Filmmaker Spurlock (Super Size Me) is known for his investigative wit, but there's none of...
British pop heartthrobs One Direction became a worldwide sensation when they were thrust together on...
Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson may make up the...
They're the biggest boyband in the world since coming third in the seventh series of...