Cheryl wants to collaborate with Cardi B on a new song.

The 'Love Made Me Do It' hitmaker is currently working on a series of singles releases before her fifth studio album - the follow-up to 2014's 'Only Human' - and she has named both the 'Bodak Yellow' rapper and 'Love Lies' singer Khalid as artists she would like to feature on a track.

Speaking on the 'Official Vodafone Big Top 40', she said: ''I do want a feature for one of [the new songs]. First of all, I love Khalid... and I'd love Cardi B.''

While the 35-year-old star has already finished ''enough songs for an album'', she explained she is ''going to go song-by-song'' and focus on singles for a while before she decides whether to release a new full length collection.

Cheryl's latest track is the 'Fight For This Love' singer's first release since signing to 3Beat and she has recently explained that this time around she has been able to make music free from the pressures and constraints of a record label.

She said: ''I just made the music from a really pure place, music simply for the love of it. I thought, if I don't know what I'm doing by now, then I don't know what I'm doing in this industry.''

It's been reported she signed up for the label - which is a part of Universal, and is home to acts such as Sigma - because of their ''huge success'' in the singles chart.

A source close to the star previously said: ''When she went into Universal this summer to discuss plans for release, bosses were impressed.

''After several meetings she did a deal with 3Beat because they've had huge success in the singles chart in the past few years and would give her creative freedom.

''She has a string of singles she wants to release before committing to an album and now she can test the waters to do whatever she wants.''

You can hear more from Cheryl on 'The Official Vodafone Big Top 40' with Marvin Humes and Kat Shoob this Sunday (18.11.18) from 4pm.