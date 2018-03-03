Cheryl turns to Kimberley Walsh for parenting advice.

The 'Call My Name' hitmaker is mother to 11-month-old son Bear - her child with boyfriend Liam Payne - and relies on her Girls Aloud bandmate when she's unsure of something as her friend has two older sons.

Kimberley - who has Bobby, three, and Cole, 15 months, with husband Justin Scott - said: ''Cheryl comes to be for advice - all mums ask each other for advice and share stories about their babies.''

And the two stars love to get their children together for playdates, with baby Bear ''in awe'' of Kimberley's oldest son.

She told Closer magazine: ''The boys get on so well - they saw each other last week and they see each other a lot in general.

''Little Bear is just kind of in awe of Bobby - he's very loud and boisterous and Bear just stares and watches him, transfixed.

''He's probably thinking, 'Who is this guy?' Cole and Bobby connect too, and it's sweet.

''But they're still so young - they'll connect more the older they get, I guess. It'll be lovely when they're older.''

There have been rumours Cheryl, 34, has been looking to move closer to Kimberley and her family in Hertfordshire, East Anglia, and while her pal would welcome her as a neighbour, she insists their friendship would be the same no matter where they lived.

She said: ''Obviously I'd love her to live close to me.

''We see so much of each other as it is.

''Wherever she lives, we'll always see each other and spend a lot of time together.''

With Mother's Day approaching on March 11, Kimberley hopes Liam and Bear give her friend an extra special day.

She said: ''She'll be looking forward to it. I hope she's spoilt - she's an amazing mum.''