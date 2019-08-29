Cheryl is to collaborate with Wiley.

The 'Fight For This Love' hitmaker is heading back to the studio next week to team up with the 40-year-old grime star, but has told fans she is not making any ''promises'' about what material the pair might come up with because ''sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't''.

She said: ''I'm back in the studio next week, so I'm going to be doing some more writing,

''I'm going to go into the studio with Wiley.

''There's no promises, I'm just going to go in for a few days. You never know what's going to come out.

''Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. But there's no pressure which is nice - I prefer to write that way.''

Cheryl is hoping to create some more big pop songs people can sing along to, and she wants to include plenty of dance steps.

She added to Gay Times Magazine: ''Always upbeat with a big production. The more dance steps I can get in there, the happier I am - and the more people can sing along. I just want everybody to enjoy it at this point.''

Just last month, the 36-year-old singer admitted she had new music in the pipeline, sparking speculation she could be set to release her fifth studio album.

She said: ''I've got material.

''I just want to see how the singles land and if people are enjoying the music and maybe do some intimate gigs and stuff first.''

And in June, Cheryl - who has two-year-old son Bear - claimed motherhood has made work more fun.

She said: ''It's actually more fun since I became a mother. You know you see me sometimes at work and I would be like, Dermot I can't. I can't go any longer. Now I'm like, 'yeah let's go...'

''First of all I had a break which I needed and that was important for my head space more than anything and it's fun that I get to come into work and do the things I love for a career, but I also get to go home to the most precious part of my life.''