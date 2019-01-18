Cheryl has revealed she will release her next ''uptempo'' single in March.
Cheryl will release a new single in March.
The 35-year-old singer doesn't like to tell fans a ''specific date'' for when she's bringing out new songs but has confirmed they will get to hear the follow-up to 'Love Made Me Do It' soon.
Speaking on 'The One Show', she said: ''I am releasing a new song in Marchish, I never like to give a specific date.''
And the 'Greatest Dancer' star - who has 22-month-old son Bear with former boyfriend Liam Payne - teased the track will head in a different direction to her comeback single.
She added: ''It is a bit more uptempo.''
The former Girls Aloud singer recently admitted she's got a new appreciation for her career after taking a four-year break, but insisted she needed the time out.
She said: ''I needed it. You get into a routine and are on a treadmill for years and years. When you have a break, you have time to refocus and re-appreciate everything. It feels good.''
The music industry has changed in the time the 'Fight For This Love' hitmaker has been out of the spotlight and Cheryl admitted she has no definite plans in place to bring out a new album.
She said: ''I have a body of work so I do have enough material for an album but since I've been gone, streaming has come in so I will release singles and possibly do an album sometime.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.