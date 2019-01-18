Cheryl will release a new single in March.

The 35-year-old singer doesn't like to tell fans a ''specific date'' for when she's bringing out new songs but has confirmed they will get to hear the follow-up to 'Love Made Me Do It' soon.

Speaking on 'The One Show', she said: ''I am releasing a new song in Marchish, I never like to give a specific date.''

And the 'Greatest Dancer' star - who has 22-month-old son Bear with former boyfriend Liam Payne - teased the track will head in a different direction to her comeback single.

She added: ''It is a bit more uptempo.''

The former Girls Aloud singer recently admitted she's got a new appreciation for her career after taking a four-year break, but insisted she needed the time out.

She said: ''I needed it. You get into a routine and are on a treadmill for years and years. When you have a break, you have time to refocus and re-appreciate everything. It feels good.''

The music industry has changed in the time the 'Fight For This Love' hitmaker has been out of the spotlight and Cheryl admitted she has no definite plans in place to bring out a new album.

She said: ''I have a body of work so I do have enough material for an album but since I've been gone, streaming has come in so I will release singles and possibly do an album sometime.''