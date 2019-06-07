Cheryl won't release a song unless it makes her son Bear ''bop''.

The 35-year-old pop star has made her return to the music scene in the last several months with the releases of her singles 'Love Made Me Do It' last November and 'Let You' in May, the first tracks she has brought out since becoming a mother in 2017.

Cheryl has revealed she has been playing Bear, two, her new songs and if they don't get him dancing then she knows they're not right.

Speaking to Hits Radio, she said: ''He is the bop-master. If he doesn't bop we don't release. No pressure, son!

''He's a better dancer than I am. He gets down. He's such a cool little dancer.''

Cheryl has Bear with her ex-boyfriend Liam Payne and due to the fact both of his parents are pop stars the 'Parachute' hitmaker is convinced that his future lies in the family business.

She added: ''I think maybe something to do musically. He's definitely got music in his bones.''

Bear already has a playlist of his favourite tunes but the song he has had on repeat the most isn't one of his mother's.

When asked what Bear's best loved songs are, Cheryl shared: ''Of mine? He loves 'Love Made Me Do It' ... His favourite song for ages was 'Girls Like You' with Maroon 5 and Cardi B. And when it got to the Cardi B rap part he does all this stuff with his hands. He would play it over and over and wait for the Cardi B rap moment just to do his actions.''

In the interview Cheryl also opened up on whether she could ever reunite with Girls Aloud again in the future.

The group - comprised of Sarah Harding, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh and Cheryl - last performed together in 2013 on their 'Ten: The Hits Tour' before disbanding for good, and Cheryl thinks that was the last hurrah for the 'Biology' hitmakers.

She said: ''We've done that. No ... There's a time for everything. We had a lot of years of success and a lot of touring. And then we did it again after about three or four years hiatus ... It's not on the cards. No.''