Cheryl and Liam Payne spent Christmas together.

The 35-year-old singer split from the former One Direction star last July but they still have a ''great'' relationship and happily spent the festive season together with their 22-month-old son Bear.

Cheryl said: ''There's no animosity whatsoever. In fact, Liam spent Christmas Day with us. He cooked the turkey and everything at our home. His family came on the 23rd, and then he was in the house before I woke up on Christmas Day.

''It was lovely and things with us are great, which is lucky, really, because I have to listen to his songs 55,000 times a day. Bear's got an obsession with the beginning of 'Familiar'. We have to rewind it and play it all over again.''

The 'Love Made Me Do It' hitmaker - who was previously married to Ashley Cole and Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini - isn't looking for love again at the moment, but when she's ready, she's open to dating someone outside of the entertainment industry and would even romance a supermarket employee because she's not worried about being the ''breadwinner''.

She told the Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''Not right now necessarily but at some stage. It doesn't matter what they do, so long as he was a good guy and treated me right. I honestly wouldn't care.

''I would 100 per cent date a shelf-stacker from Sainsbury's. What you do doesn't define you as a human being. Some people just don't get the break they want, while some people are happy working at Sainsbury's. It doesn't matter

''I have absolutely no problem with being the breadwinner in a relationship. If, as women, we want to be classed as equal, why on earth should I? So long as he is happy to stay at home and take care of Bear.

''Is he a good person? With good intentions and a good soul? Do they treat me right? If the answer is 'yes' to all of these, then who gives a s**t if they stack shelves.

''I mean, it's not like I want to be celibate forever. But I have no time frame for meeting someone -- I'm just happy doing my thing. Whatever happens, happens.''

However, after ruling out joining a dating app, Cheryl might find it hard to meet a supermarket hunk because she admitted she rarely goes out in public.

She said: ''I've no idea when I last went to Sainsbury's or Tesco's; I do everything online.

''I actually wanted to go on the Underground recently but everyone was like, 'Urrgh, don't do it, it's not a nice experience'.

''Once upon a time you could go about your business but now everyone's a paparazzo, filming you on the sly. I can't relax.

''I actually miss being able to go to Sainsbury's. I liked roaming around. I still do some low-key stuff now, but I shove a cap on.''