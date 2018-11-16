Cheryl has been seeing someone in the past year to keep her anxiety ''in check''.

The 35-year-old singer admits has been seeking help in 2018 because she doesn't want to feel like a ''stressed'' mother to son Bear, 19 months - who she shares with ex Liam Payne - or pop star, but her previous worries are now ''less relevant''.

She said: ''I used to have anxiety - been seeing someone in the past year to keep that in check - I don't want to be stressed as a mam or a pop star.

''We're supposed to be living our best lives aren't we? Stresses I used to feel are less relevant.''

But the 'Crazy Stupid Love' hitmaker admits her life has taken on a ''different perspective'' since she became a mother, and she doesn't worry about the same issues any more.

She said: ''You see things differently after you have a baby, there's a different perspective on life.

''Things that bothered you before don't anymore.''

But the star has been wondering how Cardi B manages to change her four-month-old baby Kulture's nappies with her huge nails.

Speaking on BBC Radio 1, she added: ''I think, how does Cardi B change nappies with those huge talons? The worrying takes a side-line.''

Cheryl recently admitted she tends to focus less on her ''insecurities'' since having Bear because he is her main priority.

She said: ''My whole body, even my face, everything's changed since Bear was born. But I feel like I'm better than who I was. I don't care what my body looks like in that respect. I created a life! I'm amazed by myself.

''And I'm kinder to myself because of it. I focus less on my insecurities, because they're so much less relevant.''