Cheryl is teaching Liam Payne to dance.

The 'Call My Name' singer - who gave birth to the couple's first child, son Bear, in March - has been on hand to assist her boyfriend with his moves as he has been taking lessons ahead of launching his solo career later this year.

A source said: ''Liam is learning some steps for the video for his new single and live perfomances and we all know from 'The X Factor' that no one in One Direction was very keen on - or good at - dancing.

''A choreographer has been coming to Liam's house in Surrey and teaching him some steps, and if he's struggling to pick them up, Cheryl will come out and show him how it's done.

''She's so encouraging and of course, she can really dance.''

And the 33-year-old beauty is also helping to guide Liam, 23, in other aspects of his career.

The source told heat magazine: ''This is something Cheryl is somewhat an expert at, having done it all herself and made the mistakes, as well as having the hugely successful solo career.

''Plus as she keeps on saying, she knows the industry from all angles.

''Liam's got his own dedicated team, obviously, but he's insistent that Cheryl needs to be involved.

''She thinks he needs a cooler, edgier look to set him apart from his boy band days.

''He really looks up to her, and her experience, and she also knows that she understands him and gets his vision.

''Whereas everyone else considers Liam's career a business, Cheryl has a personal investment and wants Liam to succeed and be happy.''

Liam has previously admitted he turns to the former Girls Aloud singer for professional advice.

He said: ''She is a wonderful, wonderful person and it's amazing to have someone who can relate to so much of things -- someone who's taken greater steps than me.

''Her solo career was amazing. She's been in the industry for 14 years now.

''She fully supports me.''