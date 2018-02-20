Cheryl thinks fame saved her from an uncertain future.

The 34-year-old pop star grew up in humble surroundings in Newcastle, North East England, and she readily admits she was facing an uncertain future before she appeared on the 'Popstars: The Rivals' in 2002, where her audition ultimately won her a place in Girls Aloud.

The brunette beauty - who has opened a new £2 million centre for disadvantaged young people in her home city - explained: ''This obviously a really hard thing for me, because this is where I'm from. I'd like to help youth all over the country if I could, but I want to start in the heart of Newcastle, because that's my home town and where I grew up and I found struggles myself as a teenager.''

Cheryl feels like she can empathise with the teenagers who will be attending the centre, because she's also had to overcome adversity in her own life.

And the 'Crazy Stupid Love' hitmaker considers herself fortunate to have been able to transform her life through her pop career.

Cheryl - who has a ten-month-old son called Bear with her boyfriend Liam Payne - told 'BBC Breakfast': ''If I hadn't had been fortunate enough to get out, I don't know where my life would be right now.''

The 'Parachute' hitmaker has teamed up with The Prince's Trust, the charity founded by Prince Charles, to open the centre, and she feels passionately about supporting young people who come from similar circumstances to herself.

She shared: ''People find themselves in all sorts of problems and can end up really lost. You know, self-esteem issues, confidence issues ... I mean, people that have come to the centre have already have said that it's the first time they've actually been listened to, and can actually achieve stuff. The fact that my centre can provide that for people who are vulnerable and lost means the absolute world to me.''

During her TV interview on 'BBC Breakfast', Cheryl was quizzed about how she feels having the status of her relationship constantly scrutinized but she refused to be drawn on her private life and insisted her current focus is on her charity work.

Addressing the interest in her private life, Cheryl said: ''Is it frustrating? No, it doesn't bother me at all, because focus is solely on this. I've waited for seven years to finally be here, and none of that matters. This is the most important part for me.''