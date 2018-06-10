Cheryl's new music is very ''personal''.

The 34-year-old singer - who has 15-month-old son Bear with boyfriend Liam Payne - is currently working on her fifth album and has written some tracks with 20-year-old Raye, who has promised the former Girls Aloud star's comeback record will be ''really exciting''.

Raye told Mirror Online: ''We've gone proper personal and opened up some layers.

''She was really open and I think she's got her head on straight.

''She wanted a young up-and-coming writer to help her put her ­perspective out there and into a song.

''The music is really good. I think she's got something really exciting coming up.''

Another of the 'Fight for this Love' singer's collaborators, producer Naughty Boy, recently revealed he's recorded a track with Cheryl about her baby son.

He teased recently: ''Cheryl has got back in the studio just after having a baby and it's still very personal, but she is a real artist and a perfectionist.

''She does up to 12 hours a day and I just feel that shows how ready she is.''

''I can't tell you the name of her track but it has been influenced by her son Bear.

''It has got more edge than anything she has done before. I feel it is going to be very special and meaningful.''

Cheryl last released music in 2014 in the form of her 'Only Human' album, and to make sure she comes back with a bang, Cheryl recruited Naughty Boy.

It was previously revealed the brunette beauty had kickstarted her return to the music industry when she registered a new song entitled 'That's My Song'.

Her Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts was listed as a songwriter, alongside Triple 8 band member Iain James.

And Cheryl has also been in the studio with Afro-beat producers Team Salut.

Speaking previously, Nicola said: ''I'm writing for Cheryl, and also for myself, so hopefully those songs are good enough to make it out into the world.''