Cheryl is ''living in a love bubble'' following the birth of her son.

The 'Crazy Stupid Love' hitmaker welcomed a baby boy into the world last month with her partner Liam Payne and updated her Instagram and Twitter biographies to reflect her thrill at becoming a mother.

Eagle-eyed fans rushed to social media to congratulate the couple on their first few weeks of parenthood - which seems to have gone swimmingly - and they posted their well-wishes for Cheryl and her family.

The couple announced the arrival of their bundle of joy in matching posts on Instagram last month.

Liam wrote at the time: ''My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless... wow! I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far.

''I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true. We haven't named him yet but he's already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed. Happy Mother's Day everyone! (sic).''

Whilst Cheryl added: ''On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever (sic).''

Meanwhile, Liam's bandmate Harry Styles recently revealed he had been in touch with the 23-year-old singer and says it is ''going really well'' for Liam and Cheryl.

He said: ''I spoke to Liam and he's loving it. He said it's going really well and everyone's great. So I'm very happy for him.''