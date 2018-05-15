Cheryl learnt beauty tricks from a Geri Horner.

The 34-year-old former Girls Aloud star revealed she and her fellow bandmates - made up of Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle, Sarah Harding and Nicola Roberts - used to seek beauty and makeup advice from the Spice Girls when they were just starting out with their music careers.

Speaking to Glamour.com, Cheryl confessed: (Geri Horner and the Spice Girls used to teach us) loads of stuff in the early days''.

And now the L'Oreal ambassador has her own collection with the drugstore beauty brand for fans to recreate her signature red lip and bronzed skin, but Cheryl's top makeup trick is to match her blush colour to her eyeshadow.

She said: ''Whatever colour blush I use on my cheeks, I will also use on my eyelids.''

The brunette beauty likes to pamper herself with luxury skincare and believes it's worth investing in more expensive products for better results.

She explained: ''I've got a couple of luxury serums from Skinceuticals. I use the Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier serum, which is really great. It is luxury and it's a little bit more of an expense but it's worth it if you want results. If you take care of your skin, your makeup looks fresher. Having a good base makes it far easier than trying to cover skin ailments with makeup as you're not really addressing the problem.''

After giving birth to son Bear with boyfriend Liam Payne, 24, last year and refusing the help of a nanny so that she could be a hands-on mother to their son, Cheryl says it was important for Liam to cook meals for their family so she could have time to rest with the baby.

She added: ''Sleep when the baby sleeps! I used to do that for the first couple of months - just nap with him. I also used to try and keep on top of the sterlizer and all that as much as possible so it didn't build up because then that's painful. Also, get your husband to cook!''.