Cheryl's ex-husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini is relocating to India.

The 39-year-old restaurateur is heading to New Delhi to launch his Cosy Box restaurant in the city, after his plans to set up an establishment in London were scuppered, for now, by Brexit.

He is quoted by BigHospitality website as saying: ''I was originally looking at London as my first launch, but Brexit looks set to have a huge impact, and India presents a much more interesting opportunity.

''I'm really excited to take Cosy Box to the next level.

''We've been doing pop-ups for a decade, but we are shifting gears now, evolving the concept and creating permanent venues.''

But Jean-Bernard is still keen to bring Cosy Box to England's capital, and a spokesperson told the website his team are hoping for a late 2020 opening in the Big Smoke.

He is also set to open a Cosy Box - initially a Cannes Film Festival pop-up - in Los Angeles.

The businessman met ex-wife Cheryl at Cannes in 2014, and they married in July that year after just three months of dating.

Sadly, the pair later split and they were granted a 14-second divorce in October 2016.

At the time, it was reported that the 36-year-old singer and Jean-Bernard's dismissal was ''Britain's fastest-ever quickie divorce'' after the hearing at London's Central Family Court lasted less than a minute.

A statement issued by the 'Fight For This Love' hitmaker's rep at the time read: ''Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini have today obtained Decree Nisi in their divorce proceedings.

''No further comment will be made and they ask for their privacy to be respected.''

Cheryl - who was married to footballer Ashley Cole from 2006 to 2010 - later dated Liam Payne from 2016 up until last year, and the pair share a son, Bear, two.