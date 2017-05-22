Cheryl's ex-husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini struggled to deal with the ''mad world'' of fame when he was married to the singer.

The 35-year-old restauranteur split from the former Girls Aloud star after just 18 months of marriage at the end of 2015 and has admitted their relationship was put under unnecessary stress because he couldn't deal with being in the limelight.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror newspaper, he said: ''I've lost a lot. I don't have my parents, I don't have a girlfriend. I'm alone now. I married someone who was famous, I was thrust into this mad world - I didn't like it. There was really awful things said about me, my family, but I survived it. And I'm here surviving, doing my thing.''

And, although he hasn't gone on to date anyone else, Jean-Bernard - also known as JB - feels like he's a new person since their split and is now devoted to his restaurant.

He explained: ''It's been two years - I feel like a different person. That was the old me. I've learned about being alone and having to do things on my own. I'm in love with my restaurant. I've married it, I'm sleeping with it, I'm living it. I lost my mum and I wanted to carry on her name - that was the most important thing for me.''

Cheryl, on the other hand, went on to find love with Liam Payne, 23, shortly after her shocking split from JB and now has two-month-old son Bear with him.

JB said: ''If someone I used to be with goes on to have another boyfriend or have children, that's good for them, I wish them well - but I'm not going to think about it. When I'm not with someone I don't think about them. Right now I'm focused on work.''