Cheryl's song with Naughty Boy is about her baby son Bear.

The 'Runnin' hitmaker has completed the track with the former Girls Aloud star for her new record, which will be her first since the arrival of her 11-month-old boy - whom she has with boyfriend Liam Payne - in March.

While Naughty Boy has been sworn to secrecy about the title of the song, he teased it's ''very personal'' and ''meaningful''.

The 33-year-old record producer - whose real name is Shahid Khan - told The Sun newspaper: ''Cheryl has got back in the studio just after having a baby and it's still very personal, but she is a real artist and a perfectionist.

''She does up to 12 hours a day and I just feel that shows how ready she is.''

''I can't tell you the name of her track but it has been influenced by her son Bear.

''It has got more edge than anything she has done before. I feel it is going to be very special and meaningful.''

Cheryl last released music in 2014 in the form of her 'Only Human' album, and to make sure she comes back with a bang, Cheryl recruited Naughty Boy.

It was previously revealed the brunette beauty had kickstarted her return to the music industry when she registered a new song entitled 'That's My Song'.

Her Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts was listed as a songwriter, alongside Triple 8 band member Iain James.

And Cheryl has also been in the studio with Afro-beat producers Team Salut.

Speaking previously Nicola told BANG Showbiz: ''I'm writing for Cheryl, and also for myself, so hopefully those songs are good enough to make it out into the world.''