Pop singer Cheryl has confessed she doubts she could handle the scrutiny of starring on 'Strictly Come Dancing'.
Cheryl doubts she could handle the scrutiny of starring on 'Strictly Come Dancing'.
The 35-year-old singer first found fame as part of Girls Aloud, after appearing on 'Popstars: The Rivals', and has subsequently served as a mentor on 'The X Factor' and 'The Greatest Dancer' - but Cheryl doesn't think she'd cope well under the spotlight of appearing on the BBC dancing show.
The brunette beauty - who has a 23-month-old son called Bear with ex-boyfriend Liam Payne - told the Daily Star newspaper: ''As I've grown up I've realised you should never say never. I just wouldn't put myself through that, the every week judgement thing.''
Meanwhile, Cheryl revealed in January that she and Liam actually spent Christmas together.
The 'Crazy Stupid Love' hitmaker also explained that in spite of their split, they still have a ''great'' relationship.
She said: ''There's no animosity whatsoever. In fact, Liam spent Christmas Day with us. He cooked the turkey and everything at our home. His family came on the 23rd, and then he was in the house before I woke up on Christmas Day.
''It was lovely and things with us are great, which is lucky, really, because I have to listen to his songs 55,000 times a day. Bear's got an obsession with the beginning of 'Familiar'. We have to rewind it and play it all over again.''
Cheryl also insisted she's not currently looking for love, although she's keen to find a new boyfriend ''at some stage''.
The singer - who was previously married to soccer star Ashley Cole - confessed: ''Not right now necessarily but at some stage. It doesn't matter what they do, so long as he was a good guy and treated me right. I honestly wouldn't care.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Filmmaker Spurlock (Super Size Me) is known for his investigative wit, but there's none of...
British pop heartthrobs One Direction became a worldwide sensation when they were thrust together on...
Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson may make up the...
They're the biggest boyband in the world since coming third in the seventh series of...