Cheryl doubts she could handle the scrutiny of starring on 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The 35-year-old singer first found fame as part of Girls Aloud, after appearing on 'Popstars: The Rivals', and has subsequently served as a mentor on 'The X Factor' and 'The Greatest Dancer' - but Cheryl doesn't think she'd cope well under the spotlight of appearing on the BBC dancing show.

The brunette beauty - who has a 23-month-old son called Bear with ex-boyfriend Liam Payne - told the Daily Star newspaper: ''As I've grown up I've realised you should never say never. I just wouldn't put myself through that, the every week judgement thing.''

Meanwhile, Cheryl revealed in January that she and Liam actually spent Christmas together.

The 'Crazy Stupid Love' hitmaker also explained that in spite of their split, they still have a ''great'' relationship.

She said: ''There's no animosity whatsoever. In fact, Liam spent Christmas Day with us. He cooked the turkey and everything at our home. His family came on the 23rd, and then he was in the house before I woke up on Christmas Day.

''It was lovely and things with us are great, which is lucky, really, because I have to listen to his songs 55,000 times a day. Bear's got an obsession with the beginning of 'Familiar'. We have to rewind it and play it all over again.''

Cheryl also insisted she's not currently looking for love, although she's keen to find a new boyfriend ''at some stage''.

The singer - who was previously married to soccer star Ashley Cole - confessed: ''Not right now necessarily but at some stage. It doesn't matter what they do, so long as he was a good guy and treated me right. I honestly wouldn't care.''