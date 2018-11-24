Cheryl has rejected the chance to star in 'Chicago' in London.

The 35-year-old singer is reported to have auditioned for the role of Roxie Hart in the theatre production, but a spokesperson for the brunette beauty has revealed she declined the opportunity to star in the show.

A representative for Cheryl told MailOnline: ''We can confirm that Cheryl was approached with an offer to take the role but turned it down.''

The role of Roxie has since been claimed by British TV star Caroline Flack, who previously presented 'The X Factor'.

It's been reported that Caroline, 39, will start rehearsals for the production once she has filmed the 'Strictly Come Dancing' Christmas special.

The popular presenter won the BBC dance show in 2014.

Meanwhile, Cheryl recently admitted she will ''move on'' with her life if her musical comeback is a flop.

The singer - who first found fame as part of the chart-topping girl group Girls Aloud - revealed that motherhood has transformed her outlook on life, meaning she now measures her success by happiness rather than by record sales.

Asked about her comeback single 'Love Made Me Do It', Cheryl - whose son Bear was born in March last year - said: ''If it goes in at 80, it's time for me to move on with my life. I'm not going to jump around working hard and spending time away from my son for that.''

Despite her success, Cheryl confessed her life could easily have gone down another route had she not joined Girls Aloud.

Cheryl - who was born in the city of Newcastle in North-East England - explained: ''One of my friends is now a primary school teacher, another friend moved away and had a family, but some just went down the line of drugs and unemployment. The area had the highest unemployment rate in the UK two years ago.''