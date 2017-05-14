Cheryl is set to release new music ''early next year''.

The 33-year-old singer - who recently welcomed son Bear with partner Liam Payne - has been holding meetings with record executives and is reportedly planning a pop comeback.

A source told the Sunday Mirror: ''Cheryl met with her label to discuss ideas for songs and to plan a new sound.

''It went really well and she is going to be meeting with producers next month before she heads into the studio for some early sessions.''

Meanwhile, Liam will release his debut solo single on May 19.

The former One Direction singer took to social media last week to announce he will drop his debut solo effort, entitled 'Strip That Down', as he posted a teaser video on both Instagram and Twitter.

Liam captioned the video: ''Mad excited to announce my new single Strip That Down ft. @quavohuncho out May 19th#STRIPTHATDOWN (sic)''

The track is set to feature vocals from Quavo Huncho, who makes up one third of the rap group Migos, and the rapper recently revealed the pair have filmed a music video for the record.

The 'Slide' hitmaker said: ''I just came from a video shoot with my boy Liam from One Direction. Crazy vid, crazy visuals, crazy team, cool guy.''

Liam, 23, is the last of his band mates to release solo material, with Harry Styles' album dropping last week and Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson both releasing singles last year in the form of 'This Town' and 'Just Hold On' respectively.

Former member Zayn Malik - who left the 'History' hitmakers in 2015 prior to their hiatus - released his debut album 'Mind of Mine' last year.

Meanwhile Liam is believed to have been working with 'Shape of You' singer Ed Sheeran, who reportedly co-wrote a song for the pop star's forthcoming album.

An insider said recently: ''Liam and Ed have been friends for years, ever since Ed first wrote for One Direction on their debut album.

''The collaboration actually came about very quickly ¬earlier this year.''