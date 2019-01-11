Cheryl has ''paused'' her love life.

The 35-year-old singer has been single since splitting from Liam Payne - the father of her 22-month-old son Bear - last July and though she hasn't ''given up'' on relationships entirely, she isn't looking for a new partner at the moment.

She said: ''I wouldn't say I've given up on love. I love, love. But I have paused my relationship goals. All is well. I'm just going with the flow, but I have no plans to meet anybody anytime soon.''

And the 'Love Made Me Do It' hitmaker - who was previously married to Ashley Cole and Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini - admitted the ''lows'' of a relationship going wrong is enough to put her off wanting to find love again.

She told MailOnline: ''I hate the lows... I hate the lows. It's kind of one of the things that makes us not want to get into a relationship. Nothing quite makes you feel like that, does it? Nothing else.

''And I know you have to take the highs with the lows, so I'm working on being OK with that, but at the moment, I just don't need it. I don't want it.''

Despite splitting from Liam, 25, Cheryl insists they still have a ''good'' relationship and are no different to any other couple who have parted ways after having a child.

She said: ''There's no animosity whatsoever. We are learning all the time. And it's good, it's healthy. We're just like any other couple that have gone through this, but we have a few more eyes watching us... Just a few.''

2018 saw the 'Greatest Dancer' captain return to her music career after taking four years out and despite having faced some criticism, it hasn't upset her because her son is her main focus.

She explained: ''I've just enjoyed making the music again. I had time out and time to refresh and reset. I was ready to go again.

''I wouldn't say the comeback has been a breeze, but I do have a thick skin. I've been doing it for so long now. People have always had an opinion, that's nothing new.

''Having Bear has helped. I have a different purpose now. Before, I would work and work and work, and that was the main subject in my life - and now he is.

''But being a mum also makes you enjoy it more and appreciate it more. I feel more comfortable with it.''