Cheryl ''needed'' a career break to stay sane.

The former Girls Aloud singer is returning to the spotlight this week with the release of her single 'Love Made Me Do It' and she admitted she took a hiatus from music because she felt ''jaded'' and was questioning her choices.

She said: ''I needed it for my sanity. I honestly didn't know how much I needed it until I did it. I'd just had enough.

''I wasn't inspired, I was jaded. It felt like a negative space I was living in and then you get to the point where it's like 'What is the point?'

''I could be doing something I hate doing and feel the same way, so why am I like putting myself through this?

''I like a balance. I like peace and harmony in my life.''

And now she's returned to her career, Cheryl is very ''excited'' to be back.

She said: ''I'm excited. I'm comfortable and confident in the music, but I'm just happy to be doing it again. I'm not nervous about it, I don't feel pressure, I just feel excited.''

The 35-year-old singer dismissed speculation her comeback track, and many others on her upcoming album, are about her break-up with Liam Payne, who she split from four months ago after two years together.

Cheryl - who has son Bear, 19 months, with Liam - told Jessie Ware on her 'Table Manners' podcast: ''Actually all the music and all the songs that I've got ready were done way before we split - none of them are about anybody.

''I wasn't sat writing a love poem to anyone or about anybody.

''It's something that anyone who's been in love will be able to relate to in some way or another.

''It's catchy and it's fun. It's not about one specific person or relationship, it's more about me being the lover of love that I am. I just love love!''