Cheryl ''needed'' her four-year career break to stay sane and admitted she'd grown ''jaded'' by her career.
Cheryl ''needed'' a career break to stay sane.
The former Girls Aloud singer is returning to the spotlight this week with the release of her single 'Love Made Me Do It' and she admitted she took a hiatus from music because she felt ''jaded'' and was questioning her choices.
She said: ''I needed it for my sanity. I honestly didn't know how much I needed it until I did it. I'd just had enough.
''I wasn't inspired, I was jaded. It felt like a negative space I was living in and then you get to the point where it's like 'What is the point?'
''I could be doing something I hate doing and feel the same way, so why am I like putting myself through this?
''I like a balance. I like peace and harmony in my life.''
And now she's returned to her career, Cheryl is very ''excited'' to be back.
She said: ''I'm excited. I'm comfortable and confident in the music, but I'm just happy to be doing it again. I'm not nervous about it, I don't feel pressure, I just feel excited.''
The 35-year-old singer dismissed speculation her comeback track, and many others on her upcoming album, are about her break-up with Liam Payne, who she split from four months ago after two years together.
Cheryl - who has son Bear, 19 months, with Liam - told Jessie Ware on her 'Table Manners' podcast: ''Actually all the music and all the songs that I've got ready were done way before we split - none of them are about anybody.
''I wasn't sat writing a love poem to anyone or about anybody.
''It's something that anyone who's been in love will be able to relate to in some way or another.
''It's catchy and it's fun. It's not about one specific person or relationship, it's more about me being the lover of love that I am. I just love love!''
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
The Slaves boys paint the walls off-white in the video for their epic new punk single 'Magnolia', taken from their third studio album 'Acts of Fear...
Imagine Dragons drop a video for their newest single 'Zero' from 'Origins' and 'Wreck-It Ralph' sequel 'Ralph Breaks the Internet'.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Up and coming LA singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has unveiled her fourth single of the year, 'When the Party's Over'.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Filmmaker Spurlock (Super Size Me) is known for his investigative wit, but there's none of...
British pop heartthrobs One Direction became a worldwide sensation when they were thrust together on...
Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson may make up the...
They're the biggest boyband in the world since coming third in the seventh series of...