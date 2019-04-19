Cheryl has moved out of Liam Payne's home, nine months after the pair split.

The 35-year-old singer has reportedly cleared out of the former One Direction star's Surrey mansion and has purchased a home in Buckinghamshire, where she will live with the pair's two-year-old son Bear and her mum, Joan.

A source told The Sun's Bizarre column: ''Cheryl's been looking for a new pad for some time but she fell in love when she viewed her new property.

''She's still good pals with Liam and obviously they have their son Bear, so she's always been welcome at his home in Surrey. But she knows it's time to get her own space. This move is the perfect fresh start for her.''

The former Girls Aloud star's new pad is said to be in Chalfont St Peter, a popular village with the rich and famous. It is a quiet village, though, where the average property costs £900,000, though Cheryl's is thought to have cost more.

Cheryl is said to have viewed properties in North London but opted for the countryside over a busy city lifestyle.

The move comes soon after the 'Fight For This Love' hitmaker revealed that she's eager to give have another child and is open to exploring ''other routes'' in order to realise her ambition.

She previously said: ''You don't necessarily need to be in a relationship. I've got a friend who has had two children using donors. Not everything has to be conventional. You can spend ages looking for the right man, waiting for the perfect time to get pregnant, then the right man might turn out to be the wrong man. There are definitely other routes I would consider.''