Cheryl has taken to Twitter to thank everyone who helped her fulfil her dream of opening a Prince's Trust centre to help disadvantaged young people in her hometown of Newcastle upon Tyne.

The 34-year-old pop star grew up in humble surroundings in the city in the North East of England and was able to give something back to the people of Newcastle when she opened the new £2 million centre, which is backed by Prince Charles' organisation and her own Cheryl's Trust, on Tuesday (20.02.18).

Writing on Twitter, Cheryl said: ''I want to say thank you to everyone who has helped and supported me along the way to finally get to the opening of the centre. And thank you so much to everyone who came out to support me today it means the world to me. I love seeing all of your faces love you loads! (sic)''

The 'Parachute' hitmaker admits she feels very passionately about helping youngsters make the most of their potential and find their path in life.

She said: ''It reminds you of how I actually felt when I was younger growing up here - those same feelings, feeling vulnerable, insecure - my self-esteem was low. It's tough growing up in the North East, especially now the unemployment rate is ridiculous. So, if we can help one, two, three, four people a year, let alone thousands or hundreds, get a job or get on their feet with their own business, then I have done more than my fair share.''

The former Girls Aloud star - who has 10-month-old son bear with her boyfriend Liam Payne - started raising funds for the centre, located in Blandford Square three years ago, and it boasts a music studio and media centre as well as other essential services.