Cheryl ''loves'' Liam Payne and is ''really happy'' with their current relationship.

The 35-year-old singer - who has two-year-old son Bear with the former One Direction member - has insisted that ''things are great'' with her ex-boyfriend, who she split with last summer, and says the pair ''have to figure it out'' as they'll be ''in each other's lives forever''.

In an interview with the Sun Online, she said: ''Things are great. I'm actually really happy that we can be the way we are.

''I love Liam, we love and care about each other a lot and we share a child. It's really important that we're able to have a very healthy good relationship.

''We're going to be in each other's lives forever so we've got to figure it out and be grown-up about it.''

Despite her split with Liam, 25, the former Girls Aloud member is ''very happy'' and although she isn't looking for love at the moment, she wouldn't rule out meeting someone in the near future.

She said: ''I don't need a relationship, I am very happy.

''I'm not dating at the moment and I'm not looking for it but that's 'at the moment' - never say never

''I'm not looking to date a celebrity. Saying that, I wouldn't rule out dating another celebrity, but it is hard to mix schedules when you're working away from home a lot.''

The 'Love Made Me Do It' hitmaker feels ''full and fulfilled'' in her life and is happy for now to spend her time making music and being a mother.

She said: ''I'm not missing anything in my life, I'm quite full and fulfilled and I am really loving being back making music.

''I obviously love being a mother and I'm not looking for anything else.''