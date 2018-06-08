Cheryl is in talks to join West End musical 'Chicago'.

The 34-year-old singer went to watch the production at London's Phoenix Theatre on Wednesday (06.06.18), and is said to be in discussions about portraying the lead role of Roxie Hart, who kills her lover following a spat.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, Cheryl has met with the producers of the musical, and the show's main producer Barry Weissler and his team were in London from New York on Wednesday when she watched the stage production.

The 'Call My Name' hitmaker is thought to be in talks about starring as Roxie for a limited guest stint.

A spokesman for the former 'X Factor' judge confirmed she watched 'Chicago' on Wednesday, insisting she was ''with friends, as she is a fan of the show''.

Cheryl has previously appeared in movies 'St Trinian's' - in which she played a member of the school band alongside her Girls Aloud co-stars Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh, Sarah Harding and Nadine Coyle - and she portrayed a TV dance talent show judge in 2012's 'What to Expect When You're Expecting'.

What's more, Cheryl - who has 14-month-old son Bear with singer Liam Payne - wouldn't be the first member of Girls Aloud to land a big musical role.

Kimberley made her debut as Princess Fiona in the West End production of 'Shrek the Musical' in 2012, and Sarah appeared on a UK tour of 'Ghost the Musical' but had to pull out halfway through due to an injury previously suffered on reality show 'The Jump'.

Cheryl may also have other big plans coming up as Liam recently hinted he might pop the question to his partner.

He said: ''I don't feel like I need to go to that step to feel any differently about how I do about my relationship. I feel like we're in a really comfortable place right now and, like, having my son means more than anything to me in the world.

''So you know, it's not really like we need to take that next step. We might do it in the long-term, but it's not, like, a big deal.''