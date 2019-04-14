Cheryl wants to have more children.

The 35-year-old pop star - who gave birth to her son Bear in March 2017 - has revealed she is eager to give have another child and is open to exploring ''other routes'' in order to realise her ambition.

The brunette beauty - who has Bear with her ex-boyfriend Liam Payne - told the Sunday Telegraph newspaper: ''You don't necessarily need to be in a relationship. I've got a friend who has had two children using donors. Not everything has to be conventional.

''You can spend ages looking for the right man, waiting for the perfect time to get pregnant, then the right man might turn out to be the wrong man. There are definitely other routes I would consider.''

Cheryl - who was previously married to soccer star Ashley Cole and restaurateur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini - also revealed she's not currently on the lookout for love.

The singer insisted other issues are currently taking priority in her life.

She shared: ''Not right now - it's so not something I'm even thinking about. I wouldn't rule it out maybe at some point in the distant future. But it's not a priority. I've found the love of my life and he's absolutely enough for me.''

Meanwhile, Cheryl previously admitted she been ''focusing less on her insecurities'' since becoming a mother.

She explained: ''My whole body, even my face, everything's changed since Bear was born.

''But I feel like I'm better than who I was. I don't care what my body looks like in that respect. I created a life!

''I'm amazed by myself. And I'm kinder to myself because of it. I focus less on my insecurities, because they're so much less relevant.''