Cheryl has got new ''material'' ready ahead of a potential album launch.

The 36-year-old pop star - who first found fame as part of Girls Aloud - has revealed she's recently been working on some new songs, though she remains undecided about a potential release schedule for her latest solo album.

The brunette beauty - whose most-recent album, 'Only Human', was released back in 2014 - told BBC Radio 1's Life Hacks: ''I've got material.

''I just want to see how the singles land and if people are enjoying the music and maybe do some intimate gigs and stuff first.''

Last month, Cheryl claimed that motherhood has made work more fun.

The chart-topping singer - who gave birth to her son Bear, two, in 2017 - took a break from work for ''head space'' after the arrival of her tot, but Cheryl recently admitted she is thrilled to be back in the studio.

She said: ''It's actually more fun since I became a mother. You know you see me sometimes at work and I would be like, Dermot I can't. I can't go any longer. Now I'm like, 'yeah let's go...'

''First of all I had a break which I needed and that was important for my head space more than anything and it's fun that I get to come into work and do the things I love for a career, but I also get to go home to the most precious part of my life.''

Hear Cheryl on Radio 1's Life Hacks from 4pm Sunday.