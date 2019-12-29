Cheryl ''never learned'' how to clean.

The 36-year-old singer has confessed she would be at a loss without her cleaner, as her early rise to fame as a member of Girls Aloud has left her unable to properly clean her home, because she never learned how.

Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper's Weekend magazine, she said: ''I was in a band at 19 so I never learned [how to clean].

''I can wipe the surfaces down but - and I know this is ridiculous - I'm not good at cleaning. My cleaner is a godsend.''

And although she isn't a whizz at cleaning, the 'Parachute' singer does love to cook.

She added: ''I love to cook, with my Jamie Oliver or Nigella books. It's relaxing.''

When she's not cooking, Cheryl is busy looking after her two-year-old son Bear, whom she has with ex-boyfriend Liam Payne.

The 'Let You' hitmaker says the tot is a ''really good boy'', but can have the ''odd meltdown'' every now and again.

She explained: ''He's just done his potty training, so I'm glad that's over. He had the odd meltdown, but he's a really good boy.''

Meanwhile, Cheryl's former flame Liam recently made similar comments when he admitted that his time in One Direction - which began when he was a teenager - meant he never learned to look after himself properly, and spent time living as a recluse once the group went on hiatus in 2015.

He said: ''They don't get it [child protection] for you as you are considered lucky to be there because it's the job you wanted to do.

''It was so boring when all you see is hotel rooms.

''I learned to become a recluse a long time, and one you get in that pattern it's dangerous because you get stuck in it.

''I was going through this crazy circumstance. We were definitely over-worked, 100 percent in the band, we had no personal life, I learned nothing about myself.

''I remember getting to therapy and the guy was like, 'What do you like to do?' and I didn't know. I just sat in the chair and was like, 'I don't know'.

''I just lived so long as their reclusive pop star who was afraid of people, who just stayed inside all the time.''