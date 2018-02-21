Cheryl teased that she and boyfriend Liam Payne enjoy a wild sex life when she was interviewed during the live TV broadcast of the BRIT Awards 2018.

Despite speculation into the status of their relationship in the past few days, Cheryl and Liam looked loved up as they attended the music extravaganza at The O2 in London on Wednesday night (21.02.18) together.

The couple were enjoying the start of the show at their table when host Jack Whitehall decided to pick them out for an on-air interview for the ITV viewers at home.

Referencing Liam's upcoming performance on the night of 'Fifty Shades Freed' soundtrack song 'For You', Jack cheekily referenced the erotic thriller's S&M theme, asking the One Direction hunk: ''You're performing later, the song from the 'Fifty Shades' film, it's going to get quite racy, is there a safe word?''

Liam, 24, then motioned towards 34-year-old Cheryl, saying: ''She knows what the safe word is.''

The stunning former Girls Aloud star then said with a devilish smile: ''Don't stop!''

It was a rare joint appearance by the couple since the birth of their baby son Bear 11 months ago, and comedian Jack, 29, asked: ''How's date night going so far?''

To which Liam replied, ''It's good,'' then asking his lady, '''you're enjoying it right?''

Mischievous Jack then asked the pair to wave to their ''little man'' home and as Cheryl and Liam did as instructed he jokingly said ''hello Niall'', a joke about Liam's diminutive 1D bandmate Niall Horan.