Cheryl has announced her return with new single 'Love Made Me Do It'.

The 35-year-old singer is set to release the track on Friday (09.11.18) and the song reunites Cheryl with former Girls Aloud bandmate and pal Nicola Roberts, who co-wrote it with the star alongside her 'Only Human' collaborators The Invisible Men.

In a statement, Cheryl said: ''It's something that anyone who's been in love will be able to relate to in some way or another.

''It's catchy and it's fun. It's not about one specific person or relationship, it's more about me being the lover of love that I am. I just love love!''

This is the 'Fight For This Love' hitmaker's first release since signing to 3Beat and she has explained that this time around she has been able to make music free from the pressures and constraints of a record label.

She said: ''I just made the music from a really pure place, music simply for the love of it. I thought, if I don't know what I'm doing by now, then I don't know what I'm doing in this industry.''

Cheryl is said to be planning to drop a ''string of singles'' before she launches a new album, and has signed up for the label - which is a part of Universal, and is home to acts such as Sigma - because of their ''huge success'' in the singles chart.

A source close to the star said: ''When she went into Universal this summer to discuss plans for release, bosses were impressed.

''After several meetings she did a deal with 3Beat because they've had huge success in the singles chart in the past few years and would give her creative freedom.

''She has a string of singles she wants to release before committing to an album and now she can test the waters to do whatever she wants.''