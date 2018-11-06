Cheryl is set to release her latest single 'Love Made Me Do It' Friday (09.11.18) and the new single reunites Cheryl with former Girls Aloud bandmate and pal Nicola Roberts.
Cheryl has announced her return with new single 'Love Made Me Do It'.
The 35-year-old singer is set to release the track on Friday (09.11.18) and the song reunites Cheryl with former Girls Aloud bandmate and pal Nicola Roberts, who co-wrote it with the star alongside her 'Only Human' collaborators The Invisible Men.
In a statement, Cheryl said: ''It's something that anyone who's been in love will be able to relate to in some way or another.
''It's catchy and it's fun. It's not about one specific person or relationship, it's more about me being the lover of love that I am. I just love love!''
This is the 'Fight For This Love' hitmaker's first release since signing to 3Beat and she has explained that this time around she has been able to make music free from the pressures and constraints of a record label.
She said: ''I just made the music from a really pure place, music simply for the love of it. I thought, if I don't know what I'm doing by now, then I don't know what I'm doing in this industry.''
Cheryl is said to be planning to drop a ''string of singles'' before she launches a new album, and has signed up for the label - which is a part of Universal, and is home to acts such as Sigma - because of their ''huge success'' in the singles chart.
A source close to the star said: ''When she went into Universal this summer to discuss plans for release, bosses were impressed.
''After several meetings she did a deal with 3Beat because they've had huge success in the singles chart in the past few years and would give her creative freedom.
''She has a string of singles she wants to release before committing to an album and now she can test the waters to do whatever she wants.''
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
The Slaves boys paint the walls off-white in the video for their epic new punk single 'Magnolia', taken from their third studio album 'Acts of Fear...
Imagine Dragons drop a video for their newest single 'Zero' from 'Origins' and 'Wreck-It Ralph' sequel 'Ralph Breaks the Internet'.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Up and coming LA singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has unveiled her fourth single of the year, 'When the Party's Over'.
The quality of the back-catalogue of the once-upon-a-time Czar, John Grant, is building to be the one of the most impressive set of albums released...
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.