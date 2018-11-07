Cheryl has ''stopped'' dating.

The 'Love Made Me Do It' singer - who was previously married to Ashley Cole and Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini - has been single since splitting from Liam Payne in the summer and insisted she has reached the ''end'' of her romantic endeavours.

She said: ''I know what I want in life, but in the romantic area, I am not as evolved. That area has stopped. It's not happening anymore. It's the end. It's the end.''

And the 35-year-old star insisted her and Liam's son Bear, 19 months, is the only man she needs.

Speaking to Jessie Ware on her 'Table Manners' podcast, she said: ''I've got the man in my life now.''

The former Girls Aloud singer is returning to the music for the first time since she became a parent and she admitted it's taken a lot of ''adjusting'' as she ''refused'' any help with the tot until recently.

She said: ''I have to work on the juggling. It's a lot of adjusting. I refused to get help with him until he was 16 months old. It didn't feel natural for me.

''I've had a luxury, to have the time, to have a year out with my son.''

Cheryl knows she can always rely on Bear's grandparents to help her out but wishes her mother Joan would move in with them.

She said: ''I would like my mam to live with me but she doesn't like London.

''If there's anything I need outside the hours of 9-6, I call my mam who comes down from Newcastle and say I need her for two nights. Or Liam's parents are good.''

Though the 'Only Human' hitmaker is busy with her career, she's still found the time to get ahead with her Christmas shopping.

She told 'Capital Breakfast': ''I have done all the baby's Christmas shopping, that's done and in the bag.''