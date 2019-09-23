'Chernobyl' won the prestigious Limited Series honour at the Emmy Awards on Sunday (22.09.19).

The HBO drama beat off competition from 'Escape at Dannemora', 'Fosse/Verdon; 'Sharp Objects', and 'When They See Us' to take the honour, and also scooped Best Writing in a Limited Series for Craig Mazin and Best Directing in a Limited Series for Johan Renck.

Much of the series was filmed in Lithuania and creator Craig thanked the nation, as well as praising fellow nominee 'When They See Us' as an example of TV shining a light on important stories.

He added: ''I hope in some small way, our show has helped remind people of the value of the truth and the danger of the lie.''

Picking up his writing award, he also praised his award-winning director, Johan, and said: ''You could not ask for a better director or a writer.''

He went on to thank the ''incredible cast led by Jared Harris'' and crew dedicated to ''telling this story'', before dedicating the award to the victims of the nuclear disaster.

Meanwhile, Charlie Brooker was so ''unprepared'' for 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch' winning the Outstanding Television Movie ahead of 'Brexit', 'Deadwood: The Movie', 'King Lear' and 'My Dinner with Herve', he had jotted down his acceptance speech on a tissue.

He admitted: ''Thank you very much, I was quite unprepared, this is a kleenex from the bathroom in the hotel, I was panicking.

''I think being British we were conditioned to think 52% of you would vote for Brexit.''