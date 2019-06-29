Chemical Brothers have a secret weapon to ensure a successful Glastonbury set tonight (29.06.19).

Founding member Ed Simons watched the dance act from the audience during his hiatus from touring and Tom Rowlands believes his gap year has helped them to be better than ever.

The Chemical Brothers headlined the Other Stage in 2015 but Tom was joined by video designer Adam Smith as Ed was taking time off to write his dissertation for his master's degree.

Tom told the Daily Star newspaper: ''Annoyingly now he often interjects with, 'Well as I'm the only person who's seen The Chemical Brothers live, I can tell you that doesn't work.'

''It was hard him not being there, but I think in the long run it's good because it sorta renewed his enthusiasm for what we get to do.''

Their current album 'No Geography' features the vocals of Aurora and they credit Glastonbury for bringing them together with the singer.

Ed said: ''When Glastonbury's on, it's on the TV the whole weekend. I think Tom was having his tea with his children and saw her broadcast and was really captured by her charisma and her voice.

''So it tunnelled from there really, approaching someone that we hand't met or worked with before. I think it was a fortuitous watching of the TV when she was playing at Glasto.''

Chemical Brothers will headline The Other Stage at Glastonbury.

Meanwhile, Chemical Brothers recently insisted there's nowhere more ''exciting'' to play than Glastonbury.

The 'Galvanize' hitmakers had a ''religious experience'' when they saw Orbital perform at the festival in 1994, and after bring booked for their 12th appearance this summer, the duo enjoy the gig just as much as they did the first time.

Ed said:'' We both had a religious experience [seeing Orbital]. I still get tingly when I think about it. We wanted to do that.

''It's still to be the most exciting concert you can play.''

The pair broke records in 2000 by performing in front of what was believed to be the largest crowd in the festival's history but can barely remember the show, so try now to take in the moments much more.

Tom told Q magazine: ''Early on you think everything's going to last forever, whereas now you think, realistically, how many more times are we going to get to do this amazing thing? You become more aware of it.''