Chas Hodges has invited the doctors who saved his life to see Chas and Dave's comeback gig.

The 73-year-old musician was diagnosed with cancer of the esophagus earlier this year but after undergoing nine weeks of chemotherapy and five weeks of radiotherapy he has been given the green light to return to the stage alongside his bandmate Dave Peacock.

And as a nod of thanks to the medics that helped save his life, not only has Chas invited the doctors to the gig but he's planning on dedicating a track he wrote during a chemo session at Mount Vernon Hospital, North West London, to them too when they take to the stage at London music festival Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park this Friday (30.06.17).

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''The doctors are looking forward to it.''

The duo are supporting headliner Phil Collins at the huge event.

In preparation for the upcoming gig, they performed a private warm-up show last weekend and the piano player insists they sounded great.

In a post on his Twitter page, Chase wrote: ''Me & the boys did a warm up Saturday in the garden at a friends house in Kent. First gig for six months. Seemed like we'd never been away. (sic)''

'Rabbit' hitmakers Chas and Dave are on the bill with Blondie, Mike + the Mechanics, Prince's former band The New Power Generation, KC and the Sunshine Band and Cats in Space.

Tickets are still available for BST Hyde Park and fans can go to Bst-hydepark.com to purchase them and for more information.