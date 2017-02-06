A representative for the veteran British duo announced on Facebook and their official website that Hodges, real name Charlie Hodges, had recently discovered he was battling the disease and they would be postponing three upcoming shows in the U.K. so he could undergo treatment.

"Chas recently underwent hospital tests which revealed cancer of the oesophagus. Luckily this has been spotted at an early stage and he'll be undergoing treatment immediately," the post reads.

"Chas expects to be back out on the road with Dave again soon, but in the meantime, the Potters Bar, Norwich, and Milton Keynes dates on the 17th, 18th, and 19th of February will need to be rescheduled. Apologies to ticket-holders for the inconvenience."

The 73-year-old and his bandmate David 'Dave' Peacock are best known for their "rockney" musical style and singles such as 1979's Gertcha, 1980's Rabbit, Ain't No Pleasing You in 1982 and 1986's Snooker Loopy.