Chas & Dave, Lisa Hannigan and Pale Waves have been added to the bill for British Summer Time Hyde Park.

Organisers for the event have announced a fresh wave of support acts for the first weekend of performances, which take place in London between 6-8 July and will be headlined by Roger Waters, The Cure, and Eric Clapton.

Joining Pink Floyd legend Roger on the opening night of the Barclaycard-sponsored festival will be X Ambassadors, Slydigs, Colin Macleod, CC Smugglers, Lil & Ollie. They join his previously-announced support acts Richard Ashcroft, Seasick Steve and Squeeze.

The following evening, The Cure will take to the stage after performances from Lisa, Pale Waves, This Will Destroy You,

Alice Phoebe Lou, Kathryn Joseph.

A number of other acts performing on July 7 have previously been announced, including Interpol, Goldfrapp, Editors, Ride and Slowdive.

Before Eric Clapton can close the opening weekend, fans will be treated to sets from Zucchero, Chas & Dave, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, The Wandering Hearts, Ryan Kinder, The Americans,

Eric Paslay, and Kelly McGrath.

All three dates are sold out, but tickets are still on sale for the following weekend, which will see headline shows from Michael Buble (13.07.18), Bruno Mars (14.07.18) and Paul Simon (15.07.18) are on sale now, priced from £65.

The final night of the festival will mark 76-year-old Paul's final UK performance.

James King - the Senior Vice President of AEG Presents - previously said: ''There is no finer way to close Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park 2018 than watching Paul Simon take London on a musical odyssey through one of the most remarkable song books in history.''