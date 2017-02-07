Chas and Dave singer Chas Hodges has vowed to beat cancer.

The 73-year-old star, who was diagnosed with cancer of the oesophagus, is determined to battle the disease and has called it an ''unwelcome visitor'' that won't be around for ''long''.

He said: ''At the minute, I feel fantastic. The good news is that it's been caught early, it hasn't spread and they can do something about it. As far as I'm concerned, this cancer is an unwelcome visitor that won't be staying long. It's turned up and I'm thinking, 'You're gonna be out on your ear, chum.'''

The 'Ain't No Pleasing You' hitmaker first realised something was wrong when he struggled to swallow anything on tour with his bandmate and musical partner in crime, Dave Peacock, shortly before Christmas, but he says doctors will be able to treat it by unblocking the tube.

He recalled: ''I was having trouble swallowing. I remember drinking a glass of water and it wouldn't go down quickly. I couldn't guzzle it down.

''I thought, 'That ain't right.' They checked me out, and they found the tube was a lot smaller than it should be. It was a bit like going down a blocked sink. I just have to unblock my sink and I'll be alright.''

Despite the difficult news, Chas - who has children, Nik and Kate with his wife Joan - remains positive that the cancer will be treated successfully and so are his family.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''I'm not putting on a brave face, I actually feel up about it and I think the feeling is going through my family. I feel optimistic and so do they, that's the genuine feeling. I feel good about it. I feel up because something is being done about it, I feel up because it's been caught early. I'm touching wood.''

Since the news broke on Monday (06.02.17) Chas has had further tests at hospital with more planned for Friday (10.02.17) and they he'll start chemotherapy.

He explained: ''I've had a tube down my throat to look at the oesophagus, where they spotted the cancer. Then they're going to have a look around my stomach on Friday. The doctor said he 'doesn't expect' he'll find anything, but they're going to have a look - they just want to be sure. Then I start the course of chemo next week. I'm hoping to be up and running at the beginning of next month. Fingers crossed, that's the plan.''

The 'Snooker Loopy' singer is prepared for the side-effects from treatment and isn't worried about losing his hair as he is more focused on getting it ''sorted''.

He said: ''But I'm(not) bothered one way or another, really. I wear a hat anyway. It's how I feel, that's the main thing. I've known people who have had chemo and they can feel sick and groggy. They said it affects different people in different ways but I'm ready for it. I can't wait to get in there and them to get it sorted.''

The pair were about to go on tour again later this month but the Potter's Bar, Norwich and Milton Keynes dates have been postponed following piano player-and-singer Chas' medical issue.

But he is confident that his vocals will be back up to speed once he's on the road to recovery.

He added: ''I won't lose my voice. In actual fact, the older I get, my voice is better now than it's ever been. I can hit higher notes. I don't know why, but I'm not going to argue with it. It's nice to know certain things get better when you get older.''