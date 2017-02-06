Chas and Dave singer Chas Hodges has been diagnosed with cancer.

The 73-year-old musician - who plays with his musical partner Dave Peacock - discovered he has the disease after undergoing a series of medical tests and will ''immediately'' begin treatment to battle the illness, a statement released on the duo's official website revealed.

The statement reads: ''Chas recently underwent hospital tests which revealed cancer of the oesophagus. Luckily this has been spotted at an early stage and he'll be undergoing treatment immediately. (sic)''

The pub rock duo formed in the 1970s and went onto to have a string of chart hits in the UK including 'Gertcha', 'Rabbit', 'Ain't No Pleasing You', 'Margate' - which was used to soundtrack 'The Jolly Boys' Outing', the beloved 1989 episode of BBC sitcom 'Only Fools & Horses' - and 'Snooker Loopy'.

The pair are devoted supporters of English Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur and recorded several songs to mark the club reaching different FA Cup finals including 1981's 'Ossie's Dream (Spurs Are on Their Way to Wembley)' which was inspired by Spurs' former Argentinean attacking midfielder Osvaldo Ardiles and is still sung by fans at matches now.

They were regulars on television in the 1980s and even landed their own variety show in 1983 entitled 'Chas & Dave's Knees Up' which ran for six episodes and a Christmas special.

Their last album 'That What Happens' was released in 2013 and charted at number 25 in the UK Album Chart and the pair were about to go on tour again later this month but the dates have been postponed following piano player-and-singer Chas' medical issue.

The statement continued: ''Chas expects to be back out on the road with Dave again soon, but in the meantime, the Potters Bar, Norwich, and Milton Keynes dates on the 17th, 18th, and 19th of February will need to be rescheduled. Apologies to ticket-holders for the inconvenience. The venues themselves will advise regarding re-scheduling/refunds etc.''