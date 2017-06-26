Chas and Dave have played together for the first time in six months since singer Chas Hodges was diagnosed with cancer.

The 73-year-old musician was diagnosed with cancer of the esophagus earlier this year but after undergoing five weeks of radiotherapy he has been given the green light to gig again and the duo's first official date is on Friday (30.06.17) at London music festival Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park supporting headliner Phil Collins.

Chas and his bandmate Dave Peacock performed a private warm-up show at the weekend and the piano player insists they sounded great.

In a post on his Twitter page, Chase wrote: ''Me & the boys did a warm up Saturday in the garden at a friends house in Kent. First gig for six months. Seemed like we'd never been away. (sic)''

Chas and Dave are on the bill with Blondie, Mike + the Mechanics, Prince's former band The New Power Generation, KC and the Sunshine Band and Cats in Space.

Chas recently opened up his cancer battle and revealed that his fight with the disease is going well.

The 'Ain't No Pleasing You' hitmaker said: ''I had five weeks of radiotherapy, five days a week, and saw the doctor and he said he doesn't want to see me for three months - that's when you know things are going alright.

''They told me to try to get 20 minutes of gentle exercise every day, so I've still been playing the piano and going around the allotment every day, and cycling there. It's kept me going, but I haven't overdone it. I feel fit. There hasn't been one day I haven't been able to do that. There were a couple of days during the chemo where I was getting a bit sleepy. I would just have a 20 minute nap and that worked perfectly. It hasn't really changed my life at all.''

