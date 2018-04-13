Chas and Dave are set to head into the studio with The Libertines.

The 'Rabbit' rock 'n' roll legends have been invited by Pete Doherty to work together on the 'Can't Stand Me Now' rockers' long-awaited follow-up to 2015's 'Anthems for Doomed Youth'.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Chas said: ''It was only mentioned about a week ago. We were asked if we're up for it and we said 'Yeah'.

''It's all a bit hush-hush at the minute, but we'll get in the studio and whatever happens will happen.''

However, settling on a date could prove challenging with frontman Pete known for his wild partying ways.

Chas - who has invited the 39-year-old hell-raiser on stage to perform alongside the duo on many occasions - admitted: ''You never know what's going to happen with Pete.''

As for what to expect from their fourth record, vocalist and lead guitarist, Carl Barat, previously said it will be very much in the vein of their 2002 debut album 'Up the Bracket'.

He previously told BANG Showbiz: ''We have a special plan for that actually. I can't really say anything about it, but it is really exciting and we are all in a really good place for that.

''The project we are looking at is pretty immersive and I think it will be more like how we were for our first record.''

In the meantime, Chas and Dave Peacock will release 'A Little Bit of Us' on April 20, which will feature a song addressing Chas' battle with cancer.

The 74-year-old singer - who was diagnosed with oesophagus cancer last year - overcame the disease, and wrote the track 'Sling Your Hook' as a response to his battle.

Speaking about the upcoming record, he said: ''This is our first Chas & Dave-produced album for over thirty years. Tell you what, though, we ain't waiting another 30 years before we do the next one. The older you get, it seems time goes quicker. Yet as soon as we got in the studio it seemed like yesterday that we were producing our last album. My mum used to say the same thing in 1960: '30 years ago I was 17 and it seems like yesterday.' 'How can 30 years ago seem like yesterday?'

''Says I, slightly mockingly. 'Well it bloody well does', says mum, getting the deserved last word, and that's that.''

Chas and his musical partner Dave, 72, made a triumphant live return after Chas had an operation to remove his tumour and completed his chemotherapy and radiotherapy sessions.