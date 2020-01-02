Charlotte Tilbury won't go barefaced around her husband.

The beauty entrepreneur has revealed she never sees her spouse without make up on and described it like ''painting power and confidence''.

She said: ''It's important to keep the mystery alive. I feel fabulous, and I get what I want. I have always been a big champion of speaking about beauty in a different way. Positively. [For instance] I never used the word anti ageing. Make up is painting power, confidence, a frequency.''

And the 46-year-old beauty mogul decided to make her own brand after working for others and realising she wanted to ''game change'' the industry.

She added: ''I knew I always wanted to have a brand, a global one, ever since I was a child in boarding school putting makeup on. When you're working for other brands, you're working in their DNA. I had this frustration. Charlotte Tilbury can't exist for other brands. I had to exist for my own brand. I had looks and textures I wanted to game change ... [My magic cream] came about when I worked backstage with models who were exhausted. They'd have flared up skin from flying in from New York, Paris, and London doing 60 fashion shows. I needed a cream that would turn skin around not in 28 days, but 28 seconds.''

And Charlotte praised the ''dream teams'' around the world - at home and at work - for helping her create her own dream.

She told Prestige Online: ''I have dream teams everywhere. At work, it's the labs, the PR, the marketing, the finance. At home, it's my nanny, my housekeeper, my family, husband, sister, and nieces who help with my kids. I'm lucky to have found incredible people that help make my dreams come true.''