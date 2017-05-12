Charlotte Tilbury launched her eponymous beauty empire because she wanted to start a ''make-up revolution''.

The British make-up artist founded her namesake cosmetics company in 2013 and four years later she boasts a long list of celebrity clientele, including Kate Moss, Kim Kardashian West as well as Olivia Culpo, and the entrepreneur has revealed the idea for her successful business came from her desire to share her beauty and skincare ''secrets'' and empower women.

Speaking to Net-A-Porter's The Edit about her brand and the inspiration behind the company, the flame-haired mogul said: ''I wanted to start a makeup revolution ... to be the first makeup artist to share their secrets and empower women everywhere.''

The 44-year-old businesswoman believes the launch of her best-selling moisturiser titled Magic Cream also helped boost the recognition of her label.

She added: ''It all started with my Magic Cream [the best-selling moisturizer that started life as a fashion-week backstage staple], then I launched my 10 colour-curated looks.''

Charlotte believes her highly-coveted products have enabled her to provide women across the globe with the ''tools'' to be the ''most beautiful versions'' of themselves, and to encourage them to be more confident.

She said: ''I give women the tools to become the most beautiful versions of themselves and the confidence to achieve what they want in life.''

The star has revealed her creations are also inspired by ''uptown women'' , including Olivia Palermo, Gwyneth Paltrow and the catwalk icon Naomi Campbell, as well as by New York.

