Charlotte Tilbury has revealed she is planning on releasing a ''crystal-infused'' product in 2020.
Charlotte Tilbury has teased a new ''crystal-infused'' product she's been using to create a ''glowing'' and ''youthful complexion''.
The 46-year-old beauty mogul has revealed she is ''learning'' about using crystals in skincare and has promised fans she is set to upgrade her Magic Cream with a new product she's been using herself, which she is set unveil next year.
She told British Vogue: ''This year, I want to keep spreading the magical energy of make-up and skincare throughout the world.
''The easiest beauty resolution to follow is to keep your skin healthy, happy and hydrated, so I apply Magic Cream using my 'Tilbury tap' technique: sweeping and massaging it upwards and outwards, then tapping it in all over the face to boost circulation.
Asked for her New Year's resolution, she added: ''As for my resolution, I am obsessed with crystals, so I'll be focusing on learning more about them for 2020.
''I've been using a very special, crystal-infused secret for my skin, which gives a glowing, hydrated and youthful complexion.
''I can't wait to share it with the world later this year.''
Crystals are used by many for their healing powers and positive energies.
Victoria Beckham - who launched her debut Victoria Beckham Beauty range this year - is also a lover of crystals and keeps some of the gems with her at all times.
She said previously: ''My first crystal was a black obsidian and I still carry it everywhere with me! I like to surround myself with positive energy, and so often have a little collection of crystals in my handbag.
''More recently though, I have been wearing the tri-stone pendant necklace - from my Pre Autumn Winter 2018 collection. [Wearing it] is a nice way to make sure I always have a crystal close by ... We clipped crystals onto belt loops, and included secret pockets for them on wide leg trousers - so you can carry charms wherever you go.''
The 45-year-old fashion designer also included the gems in her fashion collection.
